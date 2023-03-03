Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 14; thousands evacuated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A large fire has broken out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 16 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighborhood. The fuel storage depot, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is close to a densely populated area in the 0Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25% of Indonesia’s fuel needs. Fire officials say at least 180 firefighters and 37 fire engines are struggling to contain the blaze in the nearby neighborhood. Video of the fire broadcast on television showed hundreds of residents running in panic while thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky and firefighters battled the blaze.

