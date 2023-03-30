College ends partnership with school over ‘David’ issue

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan college will no longer partner with a Florida charter school after the school’s principal resigned due to complaints sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a Renaissance art lesson that included Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture. MLive.com reports Thursday that Tallahassee Classical School no longer is affiliated with Hillsdale College, a small, Christian classical liberal arts college in southern Michigan. Tallahassee Classical School uses Hillsdale’s classical education curriculum. Hillsdale spokeswoman Emily Stack Davis says the Florida school’s license to use Hillsdale’s curricular materials has been revoked. Hope Carrasquilla resigned last week at the Florida school following an ultimatum from the school board’s chairman.

