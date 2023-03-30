US Mideast envoy hopeful Saudi-Iran détente will help region

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A U.S. diplomat says the Biden administration is hopeful warming ties between Tehran and Riyadh will help deescalate conflicts and crises across the Middle East. Barbara Leaf said on Thursday that the détente between the two regional heavyweights could help bring Yemen’s nine-year civil war to an end. Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations after seven years of rupture. The U.S. diplomat also called on Lebanon to follow through on economic reforms it had agreed on with the International Monetary Fund over a year ago. Leaf spoke at a virtual news conference after visiting Jordan, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon and Tunisia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.