Children rescued from burning car while mom was shoplifting, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say shoppers at a Florida mall managed to pull two children out of a burning car after their mother left them alone while she shoplifted. Oviedo police say the vehicle caught fire May 26 outside the Oviedo Mall. The children were taken to a nearby hospital. Alicia Moore faces charges of aggravated child neglect and arson. She pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. A defense attorney says Moore would never willfully harm her children. An arrest report says mall security saw Moore and an unknown man shoplifting. Moore left the store about an hour later to see her car engulfed in flames.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.