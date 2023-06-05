Driver gets fined $129,544 after latest speeding episode in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A wealthy driver has been fined 121,000 euros ($129,544) for speeding in Finland, where such penalties are calculated on the basis of an offender’s income. The main newspaper for Finland’s Aaland Islands quoted Anders Wiklöf as saying in an article published Monday, “I really regret the matter.” Wiklöf was driving 82 kilometers per hour (51 miles per hour) in a 50 kilometer per hour zone when police ticketed him Saturday. The Nya Aaland newspaper said that along with the fine, he had his driver’s license suspended for 10 days. It wasn’t the first time Wiklöf was caught driving too fast. He had to cough up 63,680 euros in 2018 and 95,000 euros five years earlier.

