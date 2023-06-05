Skip to Content
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense ties

By EDNA TARIGAN
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Germany and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation and plan a joint military exercise with other countries in the region. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius discussed the growing ties in a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta on Monday. Both ministers attended the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s annual defense and security forum, where U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday criticized China’s “bullying or coercion” in the Indo-Pacific region, including tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

