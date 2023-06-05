Mississippi harms free speech by requiring state permits before protests, lawsuit says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new lawsuit says a Mississippi law will restrict free speech by requiring people to obtain permission from state law enforcement officials for any protest near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. The lawsuit seeks to block the mandate from taking effect July 1. The federal suit was filed Thursday by the Poor People’s Campaign and several other organizations against the two people authorized to issue permits: Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and the chief of the state-run Capitol Police department, Bo Luckey. The Associated Press sought comment Monday from the Department of Public Safety, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond.

