OpenAI boss ‘heartened’ by talks with world leaders over will to contain AI risks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The CEO of OpenAI says he is encouraged by a desire shown by world leaders to contain any risks posed by the artificial intelligence technology his company and others are developing. Sam Altman on Monday visited Tel Aviv, a tech powerhouse, as part of a world tour. Altman’s tour is meant to promote his AI company, the maker of the popular AI chatbox ChatGPT, which has unleashed a frenzy around the globe. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots. Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology.

