Palestinian toddler shot by Israeli troops in West Bank dies of wounds

A 3-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank last week has died of his wounds. Israel’s Sheba Hospital, which had been treating him, announced the death on Monday. The boy was shot in the head last Thursday near his village of Nebi Saleh while riding in a car with his father. He was then airlifted to the Israeli hospital. The Israeli military has said it opened fire after gunmen in the area shot at an Israeli guard post at a nearby Jewish settlement. But the boy’s father said he was driving with his son to visit an uncle when they were shot. The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the incident.

