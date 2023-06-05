Police in South Florida arrest 3 suspects in Memorial Day beach shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida have arrested three men suspected of going on a Memorial Day shooting spree along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people. Hollywood police said in a news release that detectives took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on Sunday night and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. on Monday afternoon. On Saturday, authorities arrested Jordan Burton. All three have been identified by police as the shooters. They are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm. Police say two of the nine people injured remain in the hospital.

