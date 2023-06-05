Ukraine brands Russia ‘terrorist state’ to open hearings in case against Russia at top UN court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A top Ukrainian diplomat has branded Russia a “terrorist state” as he opened his country’s case against Moscow at the United Nations’ highest court and accused Russia of blowing up a major dam in southern Ukraine. Anton Korynevych was addressing judges Tuesday at the International Court of Justice in a case brought by Kyiv against Russia linked to Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and arming of rebels in eastern Ukraine in the years before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine wants the world court to order Moscow to pay reparations for attacks in the regions, including for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 that was shot down by Russia-backed rebels on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.