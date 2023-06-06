EU chief von der Leyen says she isn’t interested in the top job at NATO

BERLIN (AP) — The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, says she has no interest in becoming the new leader of NATO as the trans-Atlantic military alliance seeks a successor to Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has been NATO secretary general since 2014. His term was due to expire last year but was extended to provide stability after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The leader of NATO members are due to choose a successor when they meet for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11-12. No candidate has been proposed publicly. Von der Leyen roundly dismissed the idea of moving to NATO when asked about the possibility in a German television interview.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.