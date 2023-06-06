EU warns of ‘solidarity fatigue’ despite warm welcome for millions of Ukraine refugees

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU is warning of “solidarity fatigue” toward Ukrainian refugees as the bloc’s economy slows, affecting poor families in particular. EU officials say the warm welcome for millions of Ukrainians is also being offset by the creeping influence of Russian propaganda. About 4 million Ukrainians are being hosted in the EU following Russia’s invasion of their country 16 months ago. However, a special report says “what we might call ‘solidarity fatigue’ is beginning to set in in some member states.”

