Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and AYANNA ALEXANDER
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court decision a decade ago that tossed out the heart of the Voting Rights Act continues to reverberate across the country. Republican-led states continue to pass voting restrictions that, in several cases, would have been subject to federal review had the court left the provision intact. The conservative-leaning court has continued to take other cases challenging elements of the landmark 1965 law. The justices are expected to rule in the coming weeks in a case out of Alabama that could make it much more difficult for minority groups to sue over gerrymandered political maps that dilute their representation.