Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court decision a decade ago that tossed out the heart of the Voting Rights Act continues to reverberate across the country. Republican-led states continue to pass voting restrictions that, in several cases, would have been subject to federal review had the court left the provision intact. The conservative-leaning court has continued to take other cases challenging elements of the landmark 1965 law. The justices are expected to rule in the coming weeks in a case out of Alabama that could make it much more difficult for minority groups to sue over gerrymandered political maps that dilute their representation.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and AYANNA ALEXANDER Associated Press

