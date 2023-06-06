Swedish defense minister says NATO full membership is top priority

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden’s defense minister says his country’s top priority is to gain full NATO membership before the allied leaders gather for their mid-July summit. In Japan for talks his Japanese counterpart and other officials Tuesday, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said the addition will make the trans-Atlantic alliance even stronger. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold at the summit in Lithuania, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the move. Turkey’s government has criticized Sweden for being too lenient on terror organizations and security threats. Jonson said he respects the decisions of Turkey and Hungary, and that Sweden has new anti-terrorism legislation that would address Turkey’s concern.

