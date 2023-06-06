Swedish royal family marks Sweden’s 500 years as independent country

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s royal family is taking part in ceremonies Tuesday marking 500 years since the Scandinavian country emerged as an independent nation. On Tuesday, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia attended a church ceremony west of Stockholm. In the capital, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, opened the gates of the downtown palace with free entry as is customary on Sweden’s National Day. Later this year, the king, who’s aged 77, will celebrate 50 years on the throne. Sweden’s royal family is popular and the monarchy enjoys widespread support, despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

