US, Japanese, Philippine coast guard ships stage law enforcement drills near South China Sea

ABOARD BRP CABRA, Philippines (AP) — U.S., Japanese and Philippine coast guard ships have staged law enforcement drills in waters near the disputed South China Sea as Washington presses efforts to reinforce alliances in Asia amid an increasingly tense rivalry with China. The weeklong exercises include a scenario involving the interdiction and boarding of a vessel suspected of carrying weapons of mass destruction off the Bataan Peninsula. The Biden administration has been strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in the South China Sea and in any future confrontation over Taiwan, the self-governing island with Beijing claims as a Chinese province.

By AARON FAVILA and JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.