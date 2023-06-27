A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An unrelenting heat wave in Texas is testing the state’s power grid as demand soars during a second week of triple-digit temperatures. Texas’ grid was operating Tuesday under an elevated “weather watch” that does not ask residents to curtail power but raises the possibility. Even some energy experts who have been critical of Texas’ grid management consider outages this summer unlikely, saying winter carries bigger risks. But officials are still urging resident to curb power use if possible as forecasters say relief may not arrive until the fourth of July holiday. In Austin, paramedics have responded to more than 100 heat-related incidents the past two weeks alone.

