A man who fired a rifle at a pool cleaner will not be charged, sheriff says

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Officials says a Florida man who shot a rifle at his pool cleaner after mistaking the man for an intruder will not face charges. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference Monday that the owner of the Tampa Bay-area home had a right to fire on someone who he believed posed a threat to him and his wife, under a self-defense law commonly known as “stand your ground.” Shrapnel from the bullet and glass struck the pool cleaner, who ran away while the man continued to fire. The pool cleaner was hospitalized with minor injuries.

