Bluegrass musician who helped popularize song ‘Rocky Top’ dies at 91

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A community college in eastern Kentucky says Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne has died. He was 91. Bobby Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state song of Tennessee. For several years Bobby Osborne taught at the Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County. The school says he died early Tuesday. The Kentucky native also was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

