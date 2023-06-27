Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago and other parts of the US
By MELINA WALLING and MELISSA WINDER
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on Tuesday issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state. In Chicago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency categorized the air as “unhealthy” and urged young people, older adults and residents with health issues to consider more time indoors. A National Weather Service meteorologist says fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are sending smoke to Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.