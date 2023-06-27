Congo fashion show hopes to inspire peace, creativity in region affected by conflict

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Fashion designers from several parts of Africa have come together for a show in eastern Congo, hoping to inspire peace and creativity in a region long affected by conflict. The 9th edition of the Liputa fashion show was held in Goma on Saturday featuring designers, models and artists from Cameroon, Senegal, Burundi, France, the U.S., and elsewhere. Organizers say the event is an opportunity to deliver a message of peaceful coexistence, highlight Congo’s fashion industry and to promote a more positive view of Africa. Eastern Congo has experienced conflict for decades as myriad armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources. The violence has triggered an exodus of refugees.

