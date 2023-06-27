Skip to Content
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits

Published 5:51 AM

By TRAVIS LOLLER and NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, has resigned under pressure. Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Stika on Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior. Stika’s departure closes a turbulent chapter for the southern U.S. diocese that was marked by a remarkable revolt by some of its priests who accused Stika of abusing his authority and protecting a seminarian accused of sexual misconduct. They appealed to the Vatican for “merciful relief” in 2021, sparking a Vatican investigation.  Stika had strongly defended his actions.

