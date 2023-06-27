EU faces a cliffhanger climate vote after its parliament emerged deadlocked on a key nature bill

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is facing a cliffhanger vote next month that will test its global climate and environmental credentials, after its parliament was again deadlocked on pushing a nature restoration bill onwards. The legislature’s environment committee emerged deadlocked at 44-44 on the plan to beef up the restoration of nature in the 27-nation bloc that was damaged during decades of industrial expansion. The bill is a key part of the EU’s vaunted European Green Deal that seeks to set the globe’s best climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the point of reference on all climate issues.

