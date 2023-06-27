Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery material maker

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries. But Kemp says Biden’s infrastructure law wrongly puts the government’s “thumb on the scale.” Kemp’s prepared remarks are unusually partisan for a groundbreaking ceremony where Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff also is attending. Anovion Technologies is investing $800 million and promising 400 new jobs in Bainbridge. Ossoff calls Kemp’s attack “bizarre.” The two could be rivals for the Senate seat in 2026.

