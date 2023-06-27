Millennial Money: You’re not too young to make a will

Contrary to popular belief, estate planning isn’t just for older adults or the wealthy, as unexpected circumstances can affect anyone regardless of age or financial status. Dying without a will leaves the fate of your assets to state laws, potentially burdening your loved ones with legal complications. Major life events, not a specific age, should serve as triggers for creating a will, providing protection and peace of mind during uncertain times. While a will may not suit complex situations or assets, having an imperfect plan is better than having no plan at all.

