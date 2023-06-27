Missouri attorney general seeks reversal of former detective’s conviction in Black man’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a court to reverse the conviction or order a new trial for a former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man in 2019. In a filing Monday with the Missouri Court of Appeals, Bailey said the evidence did not support Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, whose office secured DeValkenaere’s conviction, said a motion by the attorney general — the state’s top prosecutor — to overturn a conviction was unprecedented. She vowed to continue fighting to secure justice for Lamb and his family.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.