New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins visits China to boost economic ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has discussed his country’s interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Hipkins says the focus of his meeting with Xi was to reaffirm their close economic relations by helping businesses renew their connections with Chinese counterparts and helping develop new ones to support New Zealand’s economic recovery. Hipkins is on a five-day visit to China, his first since becoming prime minister in January, along with a business delegation representing areas including tourism and education.

