North Macedonia prosecutor says inmates, psychiatric patients subjected to degrading treatment

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A report by the ombudsman in North Macedonia says inmates in the country’s overcrowded prisons and patients at poorly staffed psychiatric hospitals are frequently subjected to inhumane and degrading conditions. The country’s ombudsman is an independent public prosecutor with the power to investigate public complaints, including alleged human rights violations by state-run institutions. In the document investigating human rights conditions in 2022, Ombudsman Naser Ziberi reported indications of severe mistreatment and neglect were found at two of the country’s main psychiatric institutions as well as conditions of squalor and severe overcrowding at Idrizovo Prison. There was no immediate reaction from government officials Tuesday after the report was published late Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.