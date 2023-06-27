Pope’s peace envoy is heading to Moscow after the short-lived Wagner rebellion

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ peace envoy is heading to Moscow. The Vatican says the visit Wednesday and Thursday aims to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine. The mission by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a veteran of the Catholic Church’s peace initiatives, comes as the Kremlin is reeling from the weekend armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. It follows Zuppi’s visit to Kyiv earlier this month, which the Vatican described as an initiative to try to find paths of peace. The Holy See press office said that on the Moscow leg, Zuppi will be accompanied by an official from the Vatican secretariat of state.

