SiriusXM is shutting down its Stitcher podcast app to emphasize its flagship app

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own branded SiriusXM app. The company said its users can listen to podcasts on the SiriusXM app and noted that all podcasts on Stitcher “can also be found anywhere else podcasts are distributed.” SiriusXM distributes its own podcasts widely. Stitcher, which SiriusXM acquired in 2020 for $325 million, has emphasized the simplicity of its app; SiriusXM plans a revamp of its own app later this year. No layoffs are planned as a result of the move.

