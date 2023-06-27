Tensions erupt in a Paris suburb after a 17-year-old delivery driver is killed in a police standoff

PARIS (AP) — Lawyers say a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer in a Paris suburb. The death unleashed tensions in the area between angry residents setting barricades on fire and police firing tear gas. Local prosecutors in the suburb of Nanterre say the police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter. They said the victim was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene. Police are searching for another passenger who fled. Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States, and Tuesday’s death drew national attention.

