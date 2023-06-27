UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile West Bank. The statement was backed by both the United States and Russia in a moment of unity on a divisive issue, reflecting the widespread international concern at the escalating violence, especially by Israeli forces and settlers. Tuesday’s statement from the council followed what U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland called “an alarming spike in violence” in the West Bank that led to numerous Palestinian and Israeli casualties and could escalate. He expressed particularly alarm at “the extreme levels of settler violence.” The United States, Israel’s closest ally, said it shares Wennesland’s alarm.

