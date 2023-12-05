6 held in Belgium and the Netherlands on suspicion of links to Russia sanction violations

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say six people have been detained in connection with an investigation into suspected exports of “sensitive” products and technology that could be banned under sanctions against Russia. The investigation was launched following a tipoff and information provided by U.S. government agencies. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the six were detained during searches of private homes and company headquarters in Knokke-Heist and Eeklo in Belgium and nearby Sluis and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. No names of suspects or companies were provided. The European Union has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Part of the aim is to stop high-tech and other products with possible military uses from getting through.

