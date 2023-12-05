Air Force identifies the 8 US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Special Operations Command has identified the eight service members lost when their Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan last week. It says it is focused on recovering all of their bodies and the aircraft debris. The crew rangedfrom 24 to 36 years old and came from eight states California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Utah. Their commander says the sorrow among the small Air Force Special Operations community “is immeasurable” and “they are now among the giants who shape our history.” President Joe Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken by the loss. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared a condolence message with Biden.

By TARA COPP and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.