Argentina’s President-elect Milei replies to Musk’s interest: ‘We need to talk, Elon’

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social network X, has shared a video in which Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei says equality should never come before freedom. It’s a sign of how some notable conservatives are closely watching the incoming libertarian head of state. Milei replied saying, “We need to talk, Elon.” This is not the first time that Musk has expressed support for Milei on social media. He said that “prosperity is about to come to Argentina” when Milei won the election runoff last month. Milei has also caught the attention of former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

