Arizona man charged over online posts that allegedly incited Australian attack in which 6 died

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A U.S. citizen has been charged in Arizona over online posts that allegedly incited what police describe as a “religiously motivated terrorist attack” in Australia a year ago in which six people died. Two Queensland state police officers and an innocent bystander were fatally shot by three members of a family in an ambush in the rural community of Wieambilla last December. Police killed the three assailants during a six-hour siege. Officials said on Wednesday that FBI agents arrested a 58-year-old man near Heber Overgaard, Arizona, last week on a U.S. charge that alleged he incited the violence through comments posted online. Police did not release the suspect’s name. He was remanded in custody when he appeared in an Arizona court on Tuesday.

