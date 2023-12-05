British Museum loan to Greece coincides with dispute over demand to return Parthenon Marbles
By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Acropolis Museum has launched an exhibition that includes a renowned ancient Greek water jug from 420 B.C. on loan from the British Museum. The exhibit comes during a dispute between the countries over Greek demands for the return of sculptures from the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis that are housed in the British Museum. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a planned meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London a week ago, accusing him of seeking to “grandstand” by publicly campaigning for the return of the Parthenon Marbles while visiting Britain.