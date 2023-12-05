Column: Major champions talk signature shots. And one that stands out to them

Jon Rahm all but locked up the Masters with an 8-iron he carved around the trees. What made him feel just as good was a stock tee shot in the middle of the 12th green. Wyndham Clark raves about his 3-wood to the par-5 14th at the U.S. Open, and his flop shot on the same hole earlier in the week. The four major champions talk about the signature shots from their wins at Augusta and Hoylake, Los Angeles and Oak Hill. Most of the shots are from the final round. Some of them are from earlier in the week.

