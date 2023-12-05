Fired and charged deputy says he punched man he had arrested before because he feared he had a gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Body camera video of a deputy who was fired and arrested in South Carolina shows him punching a man several times in the head after a car chase. The man is knocked briefly unconscious and the officer asks after handcuffing him if he enjoyed his nap. Charleston County deputy James “Hank” Carter III is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and misconduct in office. Carter’s lawyer says he had to make a split second decision when the man’s hands were at his waistband. Carter had arrested the man before and knew he was out on bond on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

