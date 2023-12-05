Father of slain Italian woman challenges men to be agents of change against femicide

MILAN (AP) — The father of a young woman whose murder galvanized Italian outrage against violence targeting women implored men to be agents of change to a culture that often “undervalues the lives of women.” Gino Cecchettin was speaking Tuesday at the funeral Mass in the northern city of Padua for his daughter, 22-year-old Giulia. Outside, thousands rang bells and shook keys, part of a campaign to “make noise” against violence targeting women that has grown in intensity in the weeks since Cecchetin was found dead in a remote area of the Alps on Nov. 18, a week after disappearing with her ex-boyfriend. He was later arrested in Germany.

