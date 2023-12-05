Former Colorado officer accused of parking patrol car hit by train on railroad tracks pleads guilty

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer has pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment for parking his patrol car on railroad tracks before a handcuffed woman was put inside and seriously injured when it was hit by a freight train. ablo Vazquez pleaded guilty Tuesday in a plea deal with prosecutors. He had been charged with five counts in connection with the crash that injured Yareni Rios last year. The officer who put Rios inside the vehicle was convicted of reckless endangerment and assault earlier this year.

