Gerry Fraley wins BBWAA Career Excellence Award, top honor for baseball writers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The late Gerry Fraley has been honored with the BBWAA Career Excellence Award. The honor was announced Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the winter meetings. Fraley will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 19-22 in Cooperstown, New York. Fraley died in May 2019 at age 64 after a two-year battle with cancer. Known as “Frales,” he received 173 of 370 ballots from BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years’ service after finishing second last year, two votes behind John Lowe of the Detroit Free Press.

