Italian prosecutors seek 6 suspects who allegedly aided the escape of Russian man sought by the US

MILAN (AP) — Milan prosecutors have identified six suspects who allegedly aided the escape from Italian custody of a Russian national a day after a court ruled in favor of extraditing him to the United States to face sanctions-busting charges. The son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia was arrested as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul in October 2022. He was under house arrest with an electronic bracelet near Milan when he escaped five months later. He resurfaced in Russia in April. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has acknowledged “anomalies” in the handling of the case.

