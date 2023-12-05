Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the court on Dec. 18. A funeral service at the National Cathedral will follow the next day. The first woman on the Supreme Court, O’Connor died Friday at age 93 in Phoenix. She stepped down from the court in 2006 after serving for more than 24 years. Members of the public will be able to pay respects at the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. Tuesday’s service is private and by invitation only. The family has requested that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education.

