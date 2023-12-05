Man charged with murder in Philadelphia store stabbing that killed security guard, wounded another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a man with murder and other counts in the fatal stabbing of a department store security guard and wounding of another. Thirty-year-old Tyrone Tunnell is jailed without bail in the Monday attack and will have a preliminary hearing within two weeks. Authorities say Eric Harrison and another guard saw Tunnell attempting to steal some hats at a Macy’s and took back the merchandise. They say Tunnel left the store but returned a short time later with a knife and confronted Harrison, stabbing him in the neck and the other guard in the face and arm. Harrison was declared dead at a hospital and the other guard underwent surgery. Authorities arrested Tunnell at a train station.

