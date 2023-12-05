New Mexico governor proposes $500M to treat fracking wastewater

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would underwrite development of a strategic new source of water by buying treated water that originates from oil fields as well as the state’s vast natural underground reservoirs of brine. The goal is to help preserve freshwater aquifers and provide a new source of water to industry. Lujan Grisham announced the initiative on Tuesday at the international climate conference at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The $500 million plan requires legislative approval amid mixed reactions from state lawmakers. New Mexico is the No. 2 oil production state in the U.S.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.