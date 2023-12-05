‘Past Lives,’ ‘May December’ and ‘American Fiction’ lead Spirit Award nominations
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Todd Haynes’ “May December” and Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” got a leading five nominations, including best feature, from the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Natalie Morales and Joel Kim Booster announced the nominees Tuesday on a YouTube livestream. The Spirit Awards limit eligibility to productions with budgets of $30 million or less. The organization also switched to gender neutral acting awards in 2022. Lead and supporting acting nominees include Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Jeffrey Wright and Anne Hathaway. Aidy Bryant is hosting the show, which will take place on Feb. 25 in Santa Monica, California.