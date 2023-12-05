Putin to discuss Israel-Hamas war during a quick trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a one-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia focused on the Israeli-Hamas war and also host the Iranian president in Moscow this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Putin will visit both countries Wednesday. Peskov said the talks will focus on bilateral relations, the war between Israel and Hamas and other international issues. Peskov also said that Putin will host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the Kremlin on Thursday. The Russian leader’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE comes at a time when Moscow wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East.

