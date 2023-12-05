Residents in northern Mexico protest over delays in cleaning up a mine spill

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora have protested at the state capital against persistent pollution from an almost decade-old mine spill. Local advocates described the situation on Monday as a health crisis that authorities continue to ignore. After a catastrophic waste spill in 2014, alarming levels of pollution can still be found in Sonora and Bacanuchi rivers. A recent study found 10% of the local population are at risk of arsenic poisoning. After years of waiting, recent months have seen a flurry of encouraging rhetoric, but little apparent progress. Meanwhile the last operating water treatment plant in the polluted area closed last month.

